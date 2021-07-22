OnePlus Nord 2 launch in India today: Where to watch live stream; specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 India launch event kicks off at 7.30 pm IST.

OnePlus Nord 2 launch in India is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm on July 23. The new OnePlus smartphone is rumoured to launch as a new premium smartphone under Rs 30,000. The OnePlus Nord 2 price in India and availability details will be announced at the event that will be hosted virtually.

OnePlus Nord 2 launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

OnePlus will unveil its new premium smartphone via a virtual launch event. Interested viewers can check the company's official Youtube channel to watch the launch. You can also click on the video link below to watch the OnePlus Nord 2 launch in India today at 7.30 pm.

Nord 2 spécifications

OnePlus has confirmed some of the key OnePlus Nord 2 specifications ahead of the launch. The device is confirmed to feature a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with an HDR10+ certification. It will also feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC under the hood. OnePlus said that it has worked closely with MediaTek to customise the chipset’s performance on the Nord 2.

The device is also confirmed to sport a triple-camera setup. It will have a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor on the back. The primary camera will support Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The other two cameras will feature an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP monochrome sensor.