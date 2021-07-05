OnePlus Nord 2 launch date in India rumoured for July 24: Expected price, specs

OnePlus Nord 2 India launch date has been tipped. The new OnePlus smartphone is rumoured to launch in India in the last week of July. According to the leaked information from tipster Mukul Sharma, the company has picked July 24 for the OnePlus Nord 2 launch in India.



Provided there are no last moment changes, the OnePlus Nord 2 is set to launch during the last 10 days of July. We are likely looking at a 24th-ish launch date.#OnePlus #OnePlusNord2

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 5, 2021

The company has not yet confirmed the official date at the time of writing this. We can expect a formal announcement in the coming days.

Details of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone have leaked multiple times in the past. Recently, the OnePlus Nord 2 design renders had leaked. It revealed that the phone will sport a single hole punch cutout on the top-left corner of the flat display. It has a rectangular camera module on the back with two massive camera cutouts, similar to the OnePlus 9 (Review).

Previous reports claimed that the phone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood. The MediaTek chip delivers flagship-grade performance and benchmark results are on par with the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Other leaked OnePlus Nord 2 specifications include a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

The rumour mill also claims that the OnePlus Nord 2 camera will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, which is also found on the OnePlus 9 Pro’s ultrawide camera. The other two cameras will feature an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor.