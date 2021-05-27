OnePlus Nord 2 India launch teased; company claims "something new in coming"

OnePlus Nord 2 launch in India has been teased. The company’s official Twitter account has posted a cryptic teaser, hinting at the launch of a new OnePlus smartphone. According to various rumours, the company will launch a new Nord smartphone in India on June 10. It is likely that the OnePlus Nord 2 launch in India could happen on the said date.



— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 26, 2021

OnePlus India has not revealed the name or launch date of the upcoming smartphone. The company has teased the launch using sign language symbols, which translates to “something new is coming”.

According to recent reports, OnePlus will launch two new smartphones in India. One of the two devices will launch on June 10. This could be the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2, which is rumoured to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood. The Nord 2 will launch as a successor to the OnePlus Nord (review) launched last year in India.

The company’s United Kingdon division accidentally confirmed the existence of its upcoming Nord smartphone in the FAQ section of the new Stadia Premiere Edition promo.

The other smartphone launching on June 25 could be the Nord CE 5G. It is likely a successor of the Nord N10 5G launched last year. Earlier this year, design renders of the smartphone had leaked online. It will have a 6.49-inch display with a hole-punch cutout. The flat screen is surrounded by a thin side and top bezels. It will have a triple-camera array on the glossy back.

OnePlus is yet to make an official announcement on the OnePlus Nord 2 launch date in India. We advise our readers to take the leaked dates with a pinch of salt.