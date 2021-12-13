MARKET NEWS

OnePlus Nord 2 CE specifications surface online amid OnePlus 9RT India launch rumours

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India could be between Rs 24,000 and Rs 28,000.

Moneycontrol News
December 13, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST
The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will sit below the OnePlus Nord 2, which is among the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE specifications have leaked online. The upcoming smartphone from OnePlus will launch as a successor of the OnePlus Nord CE, which was launched earlier this year in India. The Nord 2 CE is codenamed Ivan and is likely to launch under Rs 25,000 in India based on the leaked specs.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE specifications

The Nord 2 CE will sit below the OnePlus Nord 2, which is among the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India. Much like the original model, the Nord 2 CE will offer some core features while cutting down on other specs.

As per the 91Mobiles report, OnePlus Nord 2 CE specifications include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will sport a hole-punch display. It is likely to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. One can expect the company to offer 6GB/ 8GB and 12GB RAM options along with up to 256GB of internal storage.

Also read: OnePlus Nord 2 review

The device will sport a triple-camera setup on the back, as per the leaked specifications. It will have a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Details about the front camera remain unknown but we can expect the phone to feature a 16MP camera. It will not feature OnePlus alert slider. There will be stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device will have a plastic frame.

Lastly, the phone will pack a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The report states that OnePlus Nord 2 price in India could be between Rs 24,000 and Rs 28,000. The company has not confirmed any details regarding the launch. OnePlus Nord 2 India launch date could be announced in the coming days. The company is also rumoured to launch the OnePlus 9RT in India, which was unveiled earlier this year in China. The phone feature a 50MP triple-camera setup and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Dec 13, 2021 12:11 pm

