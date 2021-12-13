OnePlus Nord 2 CE specifications surface online amid OnePlus 9RT India launch rumours

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE will sit below the OnePlus Nord 2, which is among the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE specifications have leaked online. The upcoming smartphone from OnePlus will launch as a successor of the OnePlus Nord CE, which was launched earlier this year in India. The Nord 2 CE is codenamed Ivan and is likely to launch under Rs 25,000 in India based on the leaked specs.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE specifications

The Nord 2 CE will sit below the OnePlus Nord 2, which is among the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India. Much like the original model, the Nord 2 CE will offer some core features while cutting down on other specs.

As per the 91Mobiles report, OnePlus Nord 2 CE specifications include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will sport a hole-punch display. It is likely to draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. One can expect the company to offer 6GB/ 8GB and 12GB RAM options along with up to 256GB of internal storage.

Also read: OnePlus Nord 2 review

The device will sport a triple-camera setup on the back, as per the leaked specifications. It will have a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Details about the front camera remain unknown but we can expect the phone to feature a 16MP camera. It will not feature OnePlus alert slider. There will be stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device will have a plastic frame.