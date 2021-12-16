OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G design renders leaked ahead of rumoured 1Q22 launch

OnePlus Nord 2 CE design renders have been leaked ahead of the affordable 5G smartphone's rumoured launch in India in the first quarter of 2022. The leaks suggest that the Nord 2 CE 5G design will be similar to the standard OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE design renders

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G has a triple-camera setup packed inside a rectangle-shaped module. The device has two large circular cutouts on one side and the third sensor placed above the LED flash on the right side of the camera module. According to 91Mobiles and tipster Yogesh Brar, the device will have a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera.

For selfies and video calls, there will be a 16MP front camera inside the hole-punch camera cutout on the top left corner. The device will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It has thin bezels on the sides but a thick chin. The volume keys are on the left side of the frame and the power button to the right. It does not have an Alert Slider. At the bottom edge lies the USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, the speaker grille, and the primary microphone.

Other OnePlus Nord 2 CE specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 8GB/ 12GB RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12 operating system. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G price in India is likely to be around Rs 25,000.