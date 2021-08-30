MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus Nord 2 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant sale starts today: Check price, specs

Customers can purchase the OnePlus Nord 2 6GB RAM variant via OnePlus India’s official website.

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

OnePlus Nord 2 6GB RAM variant goes on sale for the first time in India starting today. The base variant was announced alongside the 8GB/12GB RAM options last month in India. The OnePlus Nord 2 price in India for the base 6GB RAM option is set at Rs 27,999. 

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India

The base 6GB + 128GB storage configuration of the Nord 2 is priced at Rs 27,999. It comes in a single Blue Haze colour option. It also comes in an 8GB + 128GB option, which is available in Blue Haze and Gray Sierra colours. The top-end 12GB + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 34,999 and comes in three colours - Blue Haze, Green Woods and Gray Sierra.

Customers can purchase the 6GB RAM variant via OnePlus India’s official website, Amazon India and  OnePlus Exclusive Stores. The 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are also available for purchase via online and offline channels.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications and features

Close

Related stories

The OnePlus Nord 2 features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate support. The device has a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner for the 32MP front camera. It has a triple-camera setup on the back. The primary camera houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation support. It also features an 8MP, 119-degree ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. 

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. OnePlus has worked closely with MediaTek to customise the chipset’s performance on the Nord 2. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging support. OnePlus’ new smartphone runs Oxygen OS 11.3 based on Android 11 out of the box. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and weighs around 190 grams.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Aug 30, 2021 10:21 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.