OnePlus Nord 2 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant sale starts today: Check price, specs

OnePlus Nord 2 6GB RAM variant goes on sale for the first time in India starting today. The base variant was announced alongside the 8GB/12GB RAM options last month in India. The OnePlus Nord 2 price in India for the base 6GB RAM option is set at Rs 27,999.

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India

The base 6GB + 128GB storage configuration of the Nord 2 is priced at Rs 27,999. It comes in a single Blue Haze colour option. It also comes in an 8GB + 128GB option, which is available in Blue Haze and Gray Sierra colours. The top-end 12GB + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 34,999 and comes in three colours - Blue Haze, Green Woods and Gray Sierra.

Customers can purchase the 6GB RAM variant via OnePlus India’s official website, Amazon India and OnePlus Exclusive Stores. The 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are also available for purchase via online and offline channels.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications and features

The OnePlus Nord 2 features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate support. The device has a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner for the 32MP front camera. It has a triple-camera setup on the back. The primary camera houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation support. It also features an 8MP, 119-degree ultrawide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

Under the hood, the phone draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC. OnePlus has worked closely with MediaTek to customise the chipset’s performance on the Nord 2. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging support. OnePlus’ new smartphone runs Oxygen OS 11.3 based on Android 11 out of the box. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and weighs around 190 grams.