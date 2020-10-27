OnePlus moves away from its 'Fluid Display' promise with the OnePlus Nord N100

OnePlus launched the Nord N100 and N10 5G in the United States and European markets. The two OnePlus smartphones feature entry-level to mid-range specifications. While these smartphones may help OnePlus capture the budget and mid-range segment in the respective regions, the company did break a promise it made last year.

OnePlus, at the launch event of OnePlus 7T, had said that all future OnePlus smartphones will feature the company’s Fluid Display Technology, which essentially has a fast response time and offers a smooth user experience.

While the Nord N10 5G supports a Full HD+ 90Hz refresh rate display, the Nord N100 comes with a 60Hz HD+ panel. Sure, the Nord N100 is a budget smartphone with the price set at £180 (roughly Rs 17,900) but other smartphones close to the price range do offer a high refresh rate support on a Full HD+ screen.

The Nord N100’s specs simply deviate from the company’s announcement it made at the OnePlus 7T launch last year.

Nord N100 specifications

The Nord N100 is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC, an entry-level 11nm chip. The N100 opts for a 6.52-inch LCD panel with an HD+ (900x1600 pixels) resolution but loses out on the high refresh rate. The phone rocks a bigger 5,000 mAh battery capacity, although it gives up Warp charging, settling for 18W support.

The OnePlus Nord has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 13 MP sensor at the helm. The other two camera sensors include a depth sensor and a macro camera. On the front, the hole cutout houses an 8 MP selfie camera. Additionally, the Nord N100 also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint reader but skimps out on stereo speakers.

Both the OnePlus Nord N100 and N10 5G will run OxygenOS 10.5, which is based on Android 10. The two OnePlus Nord devices will be arriving in Europe in November and will launch in the US at a later date.