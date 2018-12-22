App
Last Updated : Dec 22, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus’ latest fast charging technology ‘Warp Charge 30’ explained in a nutshell

Warp Charge 30 was launched as a premium feature in the recently launched OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, a special edition smartphone from OnePlus.

Shenzhen-based smartphone maker OnePlus recently announced OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, a special edition smartphone in India. The device is an upgraded version of the company’s flagship smartphone OnePlus 6T and comes with McLaren’s trademark orange livery along with under-glass carbon fibre pattern.

Apart from its looks, the device flaunts a massive 10GB RAM under the hood, customised UI with exclusive animations and themes along with the company’s latest fast charging technology - Warp Charge 30.

What is Warp Charge 30 technology?

Warp Charge 30 is the latest speed charging technology from OnePlus which succeeds the company’s legendary ‘Fast Charge’ technology. According to OnePlus, the latest technology charges 50% of your device’s battery in just 20 minutes and can charge the battery completely in under an hour.

How does it work?

Warp Charge 30 charges the device at 30 watts current which is about 50 percent higher than its predecessor ‘Fast Charge’. Warp Charge 30 is significantly faster when the screen is off, no doubt, but its real power is felt when the device is being used for performing resource heavy task such as gaming.

For example, other fast charge-capable devices such as Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Google Pixel 3 XL or the recently launched iPhone Xs Max charge close to 30 percent while gaming. Whereas, Warp Charge 30 charges the device to nearly 90-95%.

Now, any device which gets supplied with such large amounts of current runs a huge risk of heating up, which in turn not only affects the battery’s life in the long run but also results in the phone’s performance throttled to avoid damage. To combat this, OnePlus’ engineers altered the battery assembly and added better quality components including an eight-layer protection board to the battery to avoid excessive heating.

Additionally, Warp Charge 30 is backward compatible, which means if you have a the latest Warp Charger you can still use it on your older OnePlus device such as a 3T, 5 and 5T devices.
First Published on Dec 22, 2018 02:45 pm

