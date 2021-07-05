MARKET NEWS

OnePlus is merging OxygenOS with Oppo's ColorOS: All you need to know

The company also announced a new software update cycle for some of its smartphones.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 06:39 PM IST

OnePlus recently announced that it would be integrating its software teams with Oppo to offer consumers a better user experience. However, the company didn’t make it clear what the integration meant for OxygenOS, until now.

In a recent blog post, OnePlus confirmed that it is working on “integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS.” The company says that the move is targeted towards improving efficiency and standardizing the software experience across its portfolio.

The post noted, “This is a change that you will likely not even notice since it’s happening behind the scenes. We now have a larger and even more capable team of developers, more advanced R&D resources, and a more streamlined development process all coming together to improve the OxygenOS experience.”

OnePlus believes it will be a “solid plan to best leverage the shared resources with Oppo.” The post says that OxygenOS will remain the operating system for OnePlus users but will now be built on a more “stable and stronger platform.”

The new change will apply to upcoming devices and existing devices within the maintenance schedule. OnePlus says that the changes will occur through an OTA update along with Android 12. The company also announced a new software update cycle for some of its smartphones:

  • Flagship OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9 series (Including T / R models) will now receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

  • The OnePlus Nord and Nord CE devices will receive two major Android updates and three years of security updates.

  • The OnePlus Nord N10 and N100 and other N series devices will receive only one major Android update and three years of security updates.

This means that all OnePlus phones before the 8 series will follow the previous update cycle, which is two years of major Android updates and three years of security updates. Lastly, OnePlus ended the blog reiterating its commitment to OxygenOS.
Tags: #OnePlus #Oppo
first published: Jul 5, 2021 06:39 pm

