OnePlus India accidentally tweets about the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, while Poco takes an intentional shot at the Nord 2

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the Nord 2 in India on July 22. As we all know, most smartphone brands are quite active on social media in promoting upcoming devices. And it is no different with the OnePlus Nord 2. However, in actively promoting the OnePlus Nord 2, the company made a slight hiccup.

OnePlus put out a tweet promoting the Galaxy Note series with the text saying, “The enhanced #SPen is my weapon of choice”.

Source: 91mobiles



You're welcome @SamsungMobile. If you wanna send an "accidental" tweet for the Nord 2, we'd be cool with it

— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 8, 2021



Not your N-ordinary phone. pic.twitter.com/0oKCbY8CXO

— POCO India - The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 8, 2021

The tweet has since been deleted, but OnePlus did put out another tweet asking Samsung to return the favour by promoting the Nord 2.Samsung won't be launching a Galaxy Note series phone this week, but the tweet referred to last year's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The original Galaxy Note tweet by OnePlus seemed to be an accident rather than intentional. However, another competitor recently posted a very intentional tweet, firing the first shot at the OnePlus Nord.

The tweet reads “Not your N-ordinary phone”, in reference to the upcoming Poco F3 GT. The word ‘N-ordinary’ suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be ordinary as compared to the upcoming Poco F3 GT, which the image in the tweet says will offer a whole lot more.