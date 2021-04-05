OnePlus files trademark for its online payment service OnePlus Pay in India; launch imminent

OnePlus has filed for a trademark for OnePlus Pay in India, according to a recent tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma. OnePlus Pay is a payment service by the Shenzhen-based tech giant that allows users to carry out transactions online.

The company launched the service in 2020 but it had so far been restricted to China. Now it looks like OnePlus wants to broaden its payment service horizons a little bit. The service so far has also been exclusive to Hydrogen OS, OnePlus' user interface (UI) for Android.

OnePlus Pay allows users to make transactions using any wallet app such as GPay or PayTm and also supports near field communication (NFC) based money transfers. The company has said that its service is faster than the others in the Chinese market like WeChat and Alipay.

On a Chinese OnePlus smartphone, users can fire up the service super quickly by double-tapping their power button.

The UPI payments space in India is pretty crowded right now with nearly every bank and communication service supporting it in one way or the other. The likes of Google, Samsung and Apple all have their own take on a payment system at the moment.

It will be interesting to see how OnePlus will compete and what it can bring that is new to the table.