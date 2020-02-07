OnePlus files design patent with hidden cameras & rotating flap

OnePlus may bring its disappearing camera tech to its future smartphones. The company has filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) that shows how future smartphones can use the disappearing camera feature.

Images listed on the WIPO website show a OnePlus 7T-like circular camera module. However, the disappearing camera seems to not use the electrochromic glass and instead feature a rotating camera cover, LetsGoDigital reported.

The rear panel includes a rotating flap that covers and uncovers the camera depending upon its usage. OnePlus had stated that it won’t be using the electrochromic glass tech, mainly due to its high costs. The rotating flap mechanism could be a more-feasible alternative to the electrochromic glass.

Further, the patent listing also includes images of the front panel and the edges of the smartphone. None of the images shows any signs of the front-camera, either in a pop-up mechanism or any kind of notch. This could mean that OnePlus could be trying to embed the front camera under the display.