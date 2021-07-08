OnePlus confirms that it limited performance on OnePlus 9, 9 Pro to save battery life

OnePlus said it made the move after receiving feedback from several users about the areas where it could improve the device’s battery life.

OnePlus was recently accused of throttling the performance of several popular apps on the OnePlus 9 series. A recent report found that the new OnePlus flagships, namely the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro limited the CPU’s fastest cores, resulting in slowdowns in typical workloads. OnePlus has now acknowledged that it did so to save battery life.

The AnandTech report noted while OxygenOS allows apps to reach their full benchmarking potential using the phone’s Snapdragon 888 SoC, the company blacklisted popular apps from the Play Store, preventing them from taking advantage of the phone’s power. AnandTech carried out several tests, revealing that non-benchmarking apps saw reduced performance while benchmarking and other unknown apps managed to take full advantage of the phone’s hardware.

The app’s manipulated include everything from Microsoft Office suite to Google Chrome and even social media platforms. The report speculated that the move was an attempt to improve the phone’s battery life. However, this also makes benchmarking results null and void as they are favoured with the CPUs top-performing cores.

OnePlus, in its defence, said that it limited the performance of over 300 apps to save battery life. The move was made after receiving feedback from several users about the areas where it could improve the device’s battery life.

“Our top priority is always delivering a great user experience with our products, based in part on acting quickly on important user feedback. Following the launch of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in March, some users told us about some areas where we could improve the devices’ battery life and heat management. As a result of this feedback, our R&D team has been working over the past few months to optimise the devices’ performance when using many of the most popular apps, including Chrome, by matching the app’s processor requirements with the most appropriate power. This has helped to provide a smooth experience while reducing power consumption. While this may impact the devices’ performance in some benchmarking apps, our focus as always is to do what we can to improve the performance of the device for our users,” OnePlus told XDA.

We did mention in our OnePlus 9 review that the device heats up after a few minutes of gameplay. The device’s battery life did improve from 4-4.5 hours to an average of six hours on the standard model. Similar issues were experienced in the OnePlus 9 Pro as well. However, things got better following a couple of updates.

That being said, OnePlus should have been upfront about limiting the performance of these popular apps for better transparency. Also, an ideal alternative solution would have been giving users the option to choose between max performance at the expense of lesser battery life or vice versa. It would be interesting to see if OnePlus gives users such an option following the criticism.