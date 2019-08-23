App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus confirms 55-inch QLED Smart TV coming to Indian markets in September

OnePlus took to Twitter to announce the first addition to its new TV series with a link to a dedicated page on Amazon India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus can no longer keep the lid on its upcoming TV series. The company has been continually teasing details about the new OnePlus TV, but none more exciting than the latest reveal. OnePlus recently confirmed that the first TV in its line up as a 55-inch QLED.

OnePlus took to Twitter to announce the first addition to its new TV series with a link to a dedicated page on Amazon India. The popular e-commerce website has already started taking registrations for customers interested, while a ‘Notify Me' button has also been added.

Price could also be a factor in opting for a QLED TV over an OLED as QLED panels cheaper than OLEDs. However, QLED panels do offer a better experience when dealing with natural light. But the OnePlus TV is unlikely to debut in just a QLED variant.

Close

OnePlus has long been considered as a market disruptor, and the confirmation of a OnePlus QLED indicates the brand is employing the same OnePlus 7 strategy. OnePlus’ 55-inch QLED Smart TV will compete with the likes of Samsung’s QLED televisions and LG’s OLED TVs that are priced under two lakhs.

related news

However, the OnePlus 7 strategy saw one flagship device and one pocket-friendly device, which is what we’re likely to see with the OnePlus TV series. The company will likely bring 4K LED Smart TVs as well to compete with brands like TCL and Xiaomi in the sub-60K Smart TV space.

While a listing on Bluetooth SIG revealed several details about the OnePlus TV, the recent tweet serve as the first bit of concrete news. The OnePlus TV is expected to come in sizes varying from 43 inches to 75 inches.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has stated that the  OnePlus TV will optimise the Android experience to deliver a better user interface. The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus TV will launch in Indian markets first in September, before being unveiled globally.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 07:46 pm

tags #OnePlus #TV

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.