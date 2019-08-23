OnePlus confirms 55-inch QLED Smart TV coming to Indian markets in September

OnePlus can no longer keep the lid on its upcoming TV series. The company has been continually teasing details about the new OnePlus TV, but none more exciting than the latest reveal. OnePlus recently confirmed that the first TV in its line up as a 55-inch QLED.

OnePlus took to Twitter to announce the first addition to its new TV series with a link to a dedicated page on Amazon India. The popular e-commerce website has already started taking registrations for customers interested, while a ‘Notify Me' button has also been added.

Price could also be a factor in opting for a QLED TV over an OLED as QLED panels cheaper than OLEDs. However, QLED panels do offer a better experience when dealing with natural light. But the OnePlus TV is unlikely to debut in just a QLED variant.

OnePlus has long been considered as a market disruptor, and the confirmation of a OnePlus QLED indicates the brand is employing the same OnePlus 7 strategy. OnePlus’ 55-inch QLED Smart TV will compete with the likes of Samsung’s QLED televisions and LG’s OLED TVs that are priced under two lakhs.

However, the OnePlus 7 strategy saw one flagship device and one pocket-friendly device, which is what we’re likely to see with the OnePlus TV series. The company will likely bring 4K LED Smart TVs as well to compete with brands like TCL and Xiaomi in the sub-60K Smart TV space.

While a listing on Bluetooth SIG revealed several details about the OnePlus TV, the recent tweet serve as the first bit of concrete news. The OnePlus TV is expected to come in sizes varying from 43 inches to 75 inches.