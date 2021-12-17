MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus Community Sale is Live: Get discounts on OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Nord 2, accessories, and more

The OnePlus sale is currently live and will end on December 20, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 05:35 PM IST

OnePlus has announced its Community Sale, celebrating the brand’s 8th anniversary. OnePlus’ sale is bringing big discounts across all its products from smartphones to TVs. The sale is currently live and will end on December 20, 2021.

If you are looking to buy a flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 9 Pro is available for Rs 59,999, down from its original Rs 64,999 price. You can also get the OnePlus 9 for as low as Rs 36,999, down from its original Rs 49,999 price. OnePlus is offering a Rs 5,000 voucher on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. Additionally, customers can also avail additional discounts up to Rs 8,000 using ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank cards or EMI.

Customers can also avail Rs 3,000 using ICICI Bank or Kotak Bank cards on the OnePlus 9R, while an extra Rs 3,000 voucher is also provided. Customers can also avail discounts of up to Rs 6,000 on extra on the exchange of an older phone on the OnePlus 9 series.

OnePlus is also offering discounts across its other smartphones including the OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE. It is worth noting that consumers will receive a Rs 1,000 voucher and a discount of Rs 3,000 using Kotak and ICICI Bank cards on the OnePlus Nord 2. Apart from the phones, the OnePlus Band is available for Rs 999, while the OnePlus Gaming Triggers will set you back Rs 499.

OnePlus is also offering discounts on its smart TVs with instant discounts up to Rs 4,000 as well as discounts on transactions using ICICI and Kotak Bank cards. You can also avail discounts on all versions of the OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Buds Z, and other accessories. To get access to all the deals, head on over to the link.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Dec 17, 2021 05:35 pm

