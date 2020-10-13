172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|oneplus-co-founder-carl-pei-quits-likely-to-start-afresh-5955691.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei quits, likely to start afresh

Carl Pei has been with the company for the past seven years and was instrumental in its marketing and product development. He was also the global face of the company.

Moneycontrol News

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has left the smartphone-maker a day ahead of the anticipated OnePlus 8T launch, TechCrunch reported.

While an official confirmation is awaited, technology news website TechCrunch wrote it has the story confirmed from two sources.

Moreover, a screenshot posted on Reddit by user JonSigur show absence of Pie in the company’s leadership structure. Furthermore, Emily Dai, who was in-charge of OnePlus operations in India, has been appointed as the head of the Nord product line. According to the leaked document, Matt Chen will now head OnePlus’ India operations.

Close

Pei is said to start his own venture after quitting OnePlus. According to TechCrunch, Pei is in talks with investors to raise capital for his venture. Details about the venture are currently unknown. There is also no word on whether the new company headed by Pei will be a smartphone/technology company.

related news

OnePlus will be launching its upcoming premium smartphone - OnePlus 8T - on October 14. OnePlus is also said to launch two new US-specific Nord smartphones and a special edition OnePlus Nord in India. 
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 09:29 am

tags #OnePlus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.