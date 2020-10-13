OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei quits, likely to start afresh

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has left the smartphone-maker a day ahead of the anticipated OnePlus 8T launch, TechCrunch reported.

While an official confirmation is awaited, technology news website TechCrunch wrote it has the story confirmed from two sources.

Moreover, a screenshot posted on Reddit by user JonSigur show absence of Pie in the company’s leadership structure. Furthermore, Emily Dai, who was in-charge of OnePlus operations in India, has been appointed as the head of the Nord product line. According to the leaked document, Matt Chen will now head OnePlus’ India operations.

Pei is said to start his own venture after quitting OnePlus. According to TechCrunch, Pei is in talks with investors to raise capital for his venture. Details about the venture are currently unknown. There is also no word on whether the new company headed by Pei will be a smartphone/technology company.