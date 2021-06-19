OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announces delay in launch of Nothing's Ear 1

Nothing Ear 1, Carl Pei’s first product under his new venture Nothing, which was slated for a June 2021 launch, has been delayed.



A month ago we announced that ear (1) would be revealed in June. We’re near the finish line and there are a few things left to finalize. For this reason @Nothing ear (1) will now come out a bit later this summer. Your support and patience mean the world to us. More updates soon!

— Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 18, 2021

Pei took to Twitter to announce the delay in Nothing’s launch event. The CEO, without getting into the details, said that a few things needed to be finalised before launching the product.

Nothing’s first product is a pair of truly wireless earbuds (TWS) called Ear 1. Like the company's name, we have "nothing" to go on except an artistic rendition of the design and Pei's enthusiastic description which reads, "Design is still top secret but what we can tell you is that Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come.”

Why did the company decide that earbuds would make for a good launch product? Simply because they "love music, podcasts, and audiobooks" but more importantly, the company feels like the earphones market was "begging for differentiation, a space where we can elevate design and deliver value from day one.”

The earbuds will be designed in collaboration with the popular Swedish audio house Teenage Engineering. The Swedes are known for their killer designs, so whatever the final product will look like, it will likely be a head -turner.