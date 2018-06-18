OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones goes out of stock in 3 minutes in Europe; India sale begins on June 19

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus recently launched its latest flagship smartphone along with the Bullets Wireless headphones, which have received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The headphones were launched across the globe on June 5 and were priced at $69.

The headphones went on sale in Europe and were sold out in just 3 minutes. CEO Carl Pei said in a tweet, “Boom! Sold out in Europe!” When another user enquired how fast, he replied, “3 minutes”.

However, the company said that stocks will be replenished, but didn't giving a timeline. The wireless headphones were launched in Canada and US as well and were available online to buy.

Launch in India

OnePlus announced that the Bullets Wireless headphones will go on sale in India from 12 pm on June 19. The gadget will be available for purchase on amazon.in and on OnePlus.in. The device has been priced at Rs 3,990.

Specifications

The Bullets Wireless headphones supports Bluetooth 4.1, features a magnetic control and sports powerful 9.2 mm audio drivers to produce sound.

The gadget sports USB Type-C and an in-line remote control. Users can connect to Google Assistant instantly using the accessory. Apart from listening to music, the earphones can be used to answer calls.

According to the company, the headphones support the company’s proprietary dash charging technology and can last for up to 5 hours in just 10 minutes of charging and more than 8 hours on being fully charged.