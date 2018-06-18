App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones goes out of stock in 3 minutes in Europe; India sale begins on June 19

The gadget will be available for purchase on amazon.in and on OnePlus.in. The device has been priced at Rs 3,990.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus recently launched its latest flagship smartphone along with the Bullets Wireless headphones, which have received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The headphones were launched across the globe on June 5 and were priced at $69.

The headphones went on sale in Europe and were sold out in just 3 minutes. CEO Carl Pei said in a tweet, “Boom! Sold out in Europe!” When another user enquired how fast, he replied, “3 minutes”.

However, the company said that stocks will be replenished, but didn't giving a timeline. The wireless headphones were launched in Canada and US as well and were available online to buy.

Launch in India

related news

OnePlus announced that the Bullets Wireless headphones will go on sale in India from 12 pm on June 19. The gadget will be available for purchase on amazon.in and on OnePlus.in. The device has been priced at Rs 3,990.

Specifications

The Bullets Wireless headphones supports Bluetooth 4.1, features a magnetic control and sports powerful 9.2 mm audio drivers to produce sound.

The gadget sports USB Type-C and an in-line remote control. Users can connect to Google Assistant instantly using the accessory. Apart from listening to music, the earphones can be used to answer calls.

According to the company, the headphones support the company’s proprietary dash charging technology and can last for up to 5 hours in just 10 minutes of charging and more than 8 hours on being fully charged.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 06:12 pm

tags #Business #gadgets #OnePlus #Technology

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.