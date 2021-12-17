OnePlus Buds Z2 true wireless earbuds launched with ANC, 11mm drivers, Dolby Atmos

OnePlus has officially unveiled the Buds Z2 in the US and Europe. The OnePlus Buds Z2 are affordable true wireless earbuds that offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and bigger dynamic drivers. The OnePlus Buds Z2 succeed the original Buds Z that was unveiled last year.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Price

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are priced at $99 (Roughly Rs 7,600) in the US and EUR 99 (Roughly Rs 8,600) in Europe. The Buds Z2 are available in Pearl White and Obsidian Black colour options. OnePlus is yet to reveal details about the launch of the Buds Z2 in India, although rumours suggest they could be unveiled alongside the OnePlus 9RT.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Specs and Features

The OnePlus Buds Z2 pack bigger 11mm dynamic drivers than the 10mm drivers on their predecessor. The biggest upgrade over the OnePlus Buds Z is the addition of ANC. The OnePlus Buds Z2 can deliver noise cancellation of up to 40dB.

The Buds Z2 also come with a Transparency mode that lets in ambient noise. The earbuds also feature a gaming mode that reduces latency to 94ms. There are several other sound modes that are fine-tuned for different uses like listening to music, watching movies, playing games, etc.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 has three micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) microphones that work as feedback, feedforward, and beamforming microphones. The buds can be connected through Bluetooth v5.2 and support Dolby Atmos. OnePlus’ new earbuds also offer up to 38 hours of playback on a single charge with the case included.

Each earbuds packs a 40 mAh battery, while the case packs a 520 mAh cell. The earbuds can be charged through a USB Type-C port and come with Flash Charge fast charging, which can deliver five hours of listening in just 10 minutes. The features of the OnePlus Buds Z2 can be accessed using the HeyMelody app.