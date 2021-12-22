OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India leaked as company gears up for OnePlus 10 Pro launch

OnePlus Buds Z2 comes in two colours - Prism White and Obsidian Black.

OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India has been leaked online even though there is no confirmation about the launch of the wireless earbuds in the country.

The earbuds were launched earlier this year in China then in the UK and the US. OnePlus, which is gearing up for the OnePlus 10 Pro launch in January 2022 in China, has not confirmed availability of the Buds Z2 in India.

But a 91Mobiles report, citing tipster Yogesh Brar, leaked the OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India. The buds will be priced at Rs 4,999 and available only in Prism White colour at the launch. The Obsidian Black option will be available sometime next year.

The Buds Z2 is priced at EUR 99 (roughly Rs 8,600) in Europe and $99 (about Rs 7,600) in the US.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 packs bigger 11mm dynamic drivers than the 10mm drivers on their predecessor. The biggest upgrade over the OnePlus Buds Z is the addition of ANC. It can deliver noise cancellation of up to 40dB.

The buds also come with three built-in mics, bluetooth v5.2, and support Dolby Atmos.

The Buds Z2 also comes with a transparency mode that lets in ambient noise and also features a gaming mode that reduces latency to 94ms.

There are several sound modes that are fine-tuned for different uses like listening to music, watching movies, playing games, etc.

OnePlus’ new earbuds also offer up to 38 hours of playback on a single charge with the case included. Each earbud packs a 40 mAh battery, while the case packs a 520 mAh cell.

The earbuds can be charged through a USB Type-C port and come with Flash Charge fast charging, which can deliver five hours of listening in just 10 minutes.