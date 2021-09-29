MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus Buds Z2 features leaked; could feature ANC support

OnePlus Buds Z2 design renders that were leaked previously suggest that the TWS will continue to sport a stem design.

Moneycontrol News
September 29, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST

OnePlus Buds Z2 features have leaked online. The new OnePlus earbuds are expected to launch at the OnePlus 9RT launch event later this year. Based on the leaked specs, it looks like the Buds Z2 could borrow a feature from the more premium OnePlus Buds Pro.

Tipster Max Jambor has listed down the key features of the upcoming OnePlus earbuds. He claims that the Buds Z2 will come with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). It could become OnePlus’ most affordable TWS to come with the feature. 

Also read: OnePlus Buds Pro Review

The tipster further claims that OnePlus will add support for Dolby Atmos as well. In addition to this, the new TWS will have an IP55 rating for water resistance alongside support for Bluetooth 5.2. It will launch in two colours - Black and White.

In terms of battery life, OnePlus Buds Z2 will have a 7-hour battery life. With the case combined, users can expect up to 38 hours worth of battery life. The earbuds will also come with fast charging support, which will offer up to five hours of listening time with a 10-minute charge.

Close

Related stories

Design renders of the OnePlus Buds Z2 have leaked in the past, which suggests that it will not get any major design changes. The earbuds will continue to sport a stem design. The ear tips, however, are slightly angled for a better fit. Each earbud will have a silicon ear tip and could come with auto wear detection.

OnePlus has not yet confirmed the Buds Z2 launch date yet.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #OnePlus
first published: Sep 29, 2021 09:35 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.