OnePlus Buds Z2 features leaked; could feature ANC support

OnePlus Buds Z2 features have leaked online. The new OnePlus earbuds are expected to launch at the OnePlus 9RT launch event later this year. Based on the leaked specs, it looks like the Buds Z2 could borrow a feature from the more premium OnePlus Buds Pro.

Tipster Max Jambor has listed down the key features of the upcoming OnePlus earbuds. He claims that the Buds Z2 will come with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). It could become OnePlus’ most affordable TWS to come with the feature.

The tipster further claims that OnePlus will add support for Dolby Atmos as well. In addition to this, the new TWS will have an IP55 rating for water resistance alongside support for Bluetooth 5.2. It will launch in two colours - Black and White.

In terms of battery life, OnePlus Buds Z2 will have a 7-hour battery life. With the case combined, users can expect up to 38 hours worth of battery life. The earbuds will also come with fast charging support, which will offer up to five hours of listening time with a 10-minute charge.

Design renders of the OnePlus Buds Z2 have leaked in the past, which suggests that it will not get any major design changes. The earbuds will continue to sport a stem design. The ear tips, however, are slightly angled for a better fit. Each earbud will have a silicon ear tip and could come with auto wear detection.

OnePlus has not yet confirmed the Buds Z2 launch date yet.