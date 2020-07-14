OnePlus Buds with 30 hours of playback launching alongside OnePlus Nord on July 21

OnePlus has been continually teasing information about the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone. But after several teasers about the new OnePlus Nord handset, the company failed to provide any information about the heavily rumoured OnePlus TWS earbuds, until now.



You asked for no wires. We heard you. See our first truly wireless headphones July 21 during the #OnePlusNordAR launch. #OnePlusBudspic.twitter.com/7Sx44b2YN3

— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) July 13, 2020

In a recent tweet, the company confirmed that it would be announcing its first TWS buds during the OnePlus Nord event. The earbuds will be called the OnePlus Buds and will arrive alongside the company’s much-anticipated Nord handset.For now, the specification of the OnePlus Buds hasn’t been revealed, but it is rumoured to feature an in-ear design and could be available in Black and White colour options. However, OnePlus has confirmed that the Buds will deliver 30 hours of playback in total with the case, or at least hinted to it.OnePlus also confirmed a Grey colour variant of the Nord. The tweet says that OnePlus will be giving away 10 Nord smartphones to users with numbers from #01 to #10 engraved on them, representing the first 10 OnePlus Nord phones.



What happened when @MKBHD chatted to @getpeid about launching an entirely new product line and the tech behind it all? Find out in an hour. pic.twitter.com/iHf9TC1dco — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 14, 2020

While details about the OnePlus Buds are relatively scarce, the company cannot stop teasing details about the Nord handset. OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei is set to have a one-on-one with popular tech YouTuber MKBHD in the next hour to reveal more information about the OnePlus Nord.