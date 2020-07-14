App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 07:30 PM IST

OnePlus Buds with 30 hours of playback launching alongside OnePlus Nord on July 21

OnePlus has also confirmed an exclusive giveaway


OnePlus has been continually teasing information about the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone. But after several teasers about the new OnePlus Nord handset, the company failed to provide any information about the heavily rumoured OnePlus TWS earbuds, until now.

In a recent tweet, the company confirmed that it would be announcing its first TWS buds during the OnePlus Nord event. The earbuds will be called the OnePlus Buds and will arrive alongside the company’s much-anticipated Nord handset.

For now, the specification of the OnePlus Buds hasn’t been revealed, but it is rumoured to feature an in-ear design and could be available in Black and White colour options. However, OnePlus has confirmed that the Buds will deliver 30 hours of playback in total with the case, or at least hinted to it.

OnePlus also confirmed a Grey colour variant of the Nord. The tweet says that OnePlus will be giving away 10 Nord smartphones to users with numbers from #01 to #10 engraved on them, representing the first 10 OnePlus Nord phones.


While details about the OnePlus Buds are relatively scarce, the company cannot stop teasing details about the Nord handset. OnePlus Co-Founder  Carl Pei is set to have a one-on-one with popular tech YouTuber MKBHD in the next hour to reveal more information about the OnePlus Nord.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones

