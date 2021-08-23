MARKET NEWS

English
OnePlus Buds Pro price in India announced: Check details here

The highlight feature of the OnePlus Buds Pro is its support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 05:34 PM IST

OnePlus Buds Pro price in India has been announced. The new OnePlus earbuds were launched alongside the Nord 2 in July 2021. The OnePlus Buds Pro takes on the likes of Nothing Ear 1, Apple AirPods and the Oppo Enco X.

OnePlus Buds Pro India price

The Buds Pro price in India is set at Rs 9,990. It comes in two colours - Matte Black and Glossy White. The truly wireless earbuds go on sale at 12 pm on August 26 via OnePlus.in, Amazon India, OnePlus Stores and other retail channels.

OnePlus Buds Pro specifications and features

The highlight feature of the OnePlus Buds Pro is its support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). OnePlus claims that the smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation feature cancels out noise by up to 40 decibels. The TWS comes with a short stem design. It has silicone ear tips for better grip and noise isolation. 

In terms of battery life, it is claimed to offer up to 38 hours of battery life. The earbuds offer seven hours of battery life with ANC turned off. Enable ANC and you can expect to get five hours worth of battery life. The TWS supports Warp charging and can offer up to 10 hours worth of juice with 10 minutes of charging. The case also comes with Qi wireless charging support. 

The OnePlus earbuds are IP55 rated for splash and dust resistance. Other features include a 94ms latency, Bluetooth 5.2 support, 11mm drivers, etc. 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #OnePlus
first published: Aug 23, 2021 05:34 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.