OnePlus Buds Pro launched in India with ANC, 38 hours of battery life

OnePlus Buds Pro price in India remains unknown at the moment.

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

OnePlus launched the Nord 2 in India as its latest mid-range smartphone offering. The OnePlus Buds Pro, the truly wireless earbuds (TWS), also made a debut. The new wireless earbuds have features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and up to 38 hours of battery life.

OnePlus Buds Pro price in India remains unknown. The TWS has been launched in the US for $149 (roughly Rs 11,100). The India price of the OnePlus Buds Pro should be slightly less. While the pricing details remain unknown, the company has confirmed the key specs.

The TWS comes with a short stem design. It has silicone ear tips for better grip and noise isolation. The earbuds also feature ANC support. OnePlus claims that the smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation feature cancels out noise by up to 40 decibels.

In terms of battery life, it is claimed to offer up to 38 hours of battery life. The ear buds offer seven hours of battery life with ANC turned off. Enable ANC and you can expect to get five hours worth of battery life. The TWS supports Warp charging and can offer up to 10 hours worth of juice with 10 minutes of charging. The case also comes with Qi wireless charging support.  

The earbuds are IP55 rated for splash and dust resistance. Other features include a 94ms latency, Bluetooth 5.2 support, 11mm drivers, etc. 
Tags: #OnePlus
first published: Jul 23, 2021 10:34 am

