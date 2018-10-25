OnePlus beats Samsung, Apple to lead premium smartphone segment

OnePlus has held on to its top position in the premium smartphone segment in India by maintaining its lead over electronics giants Samsung and Apple.

The Shenzen-based device maker enjoys 30 percent market share in comparison to the South Korean firm’s 28 percent and Cupertino-based Apple’s 25 percent.

According to Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research, the Chinese brand’s flagship, the OnePlus 6 was the most-sold product in the premium segment in the third quarter of 2018.

Launched in May 2018, the OnePlus 6 has been the best-selling smartphone for the company in India.

Interestingly, this is the second consecutive time that OnePlus emerged as the leader in the premium smartphones segment, wherein devices are priced above Rs 30,000. OnePlus is known to launch performance-driven smartphones at a competitive price, which is a big positive in a value focused market like India.

The company’s has partnered with Amazon.in and Croma stores to reach out to a larger consumer base.

The south Asian country’s young population with improved spending power is looking for devices with faster processors and premium features such as dual-cameras and larger displays. These features contribute to the company’s success story in India.

The report comes as a major boost to the company as it is set to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6T on October 30. The company has sent out invites for the launch, which will be held in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has tied up with Reliance Digital to sell smartphones at its offline stores across India.

"The premium smartphone segment in India is steadily growing, and OnePlus seeks to more effectively tap into this space, with a nifty strategy combining both online and offline platforms for a holistic reach," said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India on the smartphone maker’s decision to have offline presence.