OnePlus Band launch in India today at 11 pm: Check price, specifications, features

OnePlus Band price in India and specifications will be unveiled on January 11. The company’s first smart band is confirmed to be available for purchase via Amazon India upon launch. OnePlus Band specifications and features have been teased on the Amazon microsite ahead of the launch. Rumours also suggest that the OnePlus Band India price will be set at around Rs 2,500.

OnePlus Band India launch

The OnePlus Band launch in India is scheduled for 11 am on January 11. The company’s first smart band will be available via Amazon India.

OnePlus Band price in India (rumoured)

The OnePlus Band official price in India will be unveiled on January 11. As per rumours, the fitness wearable will launch in India for Rs 2,499. It will compete against the likes of Xiaomi Mi Band 5, Honor Band 5, etc.

OnePlus Band specifications

OnePlus has confirmed some of the OnePlus smart band specifications ahead of the launch. The OnePlus Band Amazon India microsite confirms that fitness band will come with sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring system and blood oxygen saturation monitor (SpO2). It will also come with water and dust resistance.

The OnePlus Band is rumoured to sport a 1.1-inch touch rectangular AMOLED display.

The listing also confirms that the OnePlus Band will come in three colour options with a dual-tone finish. These would include Black, Silver and Orange, and Blue.

The OnePlus Band is claimed to offer a 14-days worth of battery life on a single charge. It will also come with 13 workout modes. To offer seamless connectivity, the OnePlus Band will work with the OnePlus Health app, which can be downloaded via the Google Play Store.