OnePlus assures gifts worth Rs 2,699 on Nord CE 5G pre-orders: Check details here
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will launch in India on June 10 at 07:00 pm (IST).
May 30, 2021 / 05:21 PM IST
OnePlus recently confirmed the arrival of a second smartphone under its Nord series in India. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is set to make its debut in India on June 10. OnePlus already announced the pre-order and open sale dates for the upcoming Nord CE smartphone, but in a recent post, the company confirmed a pre-order offer.
According to the micro-site
for the Nord CE 5G, customers who pre-order the device on June 11 will receive gifts worth Rs 2,699. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will launch in India on June 10 at 07:00 pm (IST). The device will be available for pre-order on June 11, while the open sale kicks off on June 16.
Specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G are relatively unknown, although leaks
suggest that it will opt for a Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup, and a sizeable battery with fast charging. The new OnePlus Nord phone isn’t the only device launching on June 10.
OnePlus is also unveiling new OnePlus TV U Series models. The open sale for the OnePlus TV U series models will commence on June 16.