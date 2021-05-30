OnePlus assures gifts worth Rs 2,699 on Nord CE 5G pre-orders: Check details here

OnePlus recently confirmed the arrival of a second smartphone under its Nord series in India. OnePlus Nord CE 5G is set to make its debut in India on June 10. OnePlus already announced the pre-order and open sale dates for the upcoming Nord CE smartphone, but in a recent post, the company confirmed a pre-order offer.

Less than a fortnight to go for the biggest Launch Event this Summer.

Stay tuned as we introduce two new products into the OnePlus Smarter Ecosystem on the 10th of June

Get notified here - https://t.co/oQgVeK4uFW pic.twitter.com/ShY4JVeAIp