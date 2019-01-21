OnePlus Assured Upgrade programme launched: Users to get up to 70% buyback guarantee, no-cost EMIs, cashbacks

Shenzhen-based smartphone maker OnePlus has announced ‘OnePlus Assured Upgrade’ program. As part of the program, the company will offer a guaranteed buyback rate of at least 40 percent and a maximum of 70% on upgrading to a newer OnePlus smartphone in future. The offer will be available to users who buy OnePlus 6T smartphone between January 19th and January 27.

Additionally, OnePlus will roll out other exclusive limited period offers for OnePlus 6T buyers this Republic Day. The offers will go live starting 19 January, 2019 for Amazon Prime members and 20 January, 2019 for other users.

The offer includes Rs 1,500 instant discount on all OnePlus 6T purchases through HDFC Bank credit and debit cards on Amazon.in. Separately, customers purchasing the OnePlus 6T on oneplus.in, OnePlus exclusive offline stores and Croma and Reliance Digital outlets will be eligible for Rs 1,500 cashback on all EMI transactions using SBI credit cards.

Users who buy the OnePlus 6T on Amazon.in, oneplus.in, Croma outlets, Reliance Digital outlets and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores will also be able to avail upto 6 months of No-cost EMI. Existing OnePlus users will also be eligible for an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange of their old devices for the OnePlus 6T on Amazon.in, oneplus.in and at all OnePlus exclusive offline stores.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “At Oneplus, our constant endeavour is to innovate and delight our loyal community of users. Our community has always been technologically forward and a vast majority of them also upgrade to subsequent Oneplus devices. With the “Oneplus Assured Upgrade” program, we are excited to make upgrading to future Oneplus flagships even easier.”

Launched in November 2018, OnePlus 6T is the company’s most recent flagship smartphone and sports features such as 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display, Snapdragon 845, in-screen fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass Level 6 protection. The device is available in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants and has been priced at Rs 37,999, Rs 41,999 and Rs 45,999 respectively.

Additionally, the company launched OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition smartphone 10GB RAM/256GB storage, Warp Charge 30 at a price of Rs 50,999.