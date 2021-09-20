MARKET NEWS

Technology

OnePlus and Oppo smartphones to run on unified OS

The new merged OS will debut with the OnePlus 10 series

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 08:47 PM IST
OnePlus 10 series will be the first to get the new OS

OnePlus and Oppo are announcing the introduction of a new unified operating system for their phones which will debut on the OnePlus 10 series.

Both companies - which fall under the umbrella of BBK Electronics - announced that they were merging their software teams in July this year. They said that this would improve efficiency and standardise the experience across the range of devices in the portfolio.

Despite the merger, OnePlus had insisted that OxygenOS will continue to be the global operating system on their phones. This has now changed.

There were rumours floating around in June that OnePlus would be relegated to a sub-brand within Oppo signalling that BBK Electronics wanted to streamline the functioning of the brands merging them into one. OnePlus had said that they would continue to operate independently despite being a sub-brand within Oppo.

A memo noted that Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, would join Oppo as Chief Product Officer making him responsible for product strategies for both brands.

Then in September, rumours again began to swirl that Oppo had mandated OnePlus to make mid-range phones priced at Rs 20,000 or less for the Indian market. This was seen as a surprise move since OnePlus had held off on adopting that strategy since its inception and likely would result in a loss of identity for the brand since Oppo already makes budget phones for India.

At present, OnePlus offered no comment on whether OnePlus features like Zen Mode would make the cut in the new unified OS. Pete Lau did say that a major part of the experience would be centred around cameras due to OnePlus' collaboration with Hasselblad.

The bootloader on the new OS would also be locked by default but users can unlock it by requesting a code from the company. OxygenOS 12 which is scheduled to come out this year will likely be the final release before the unified OS.

As for devices which would get the new OS, there is no official phone list yet but eligible phones will be switched over. For devices that do not the upgrade, OnePlus will still provide security updates and bug fixes.

None of the Nord N phones will be eligible for the upgrade to the new OS. Only Nord 2 and Nord CE will receive the update. In China, both phones will continue to run ColorOS.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #ColorOS #OnePlus #Oppo #OxygenOS
first published: Sep 20, 2021 08:45 pm

