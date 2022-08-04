OnePlus Ace Pro launch in China delayed a day after Motorola's flagship event gets cancelled

The OnePlus 10T was recently launched globally and in India. The OnePlus 10T 5G was also supposed to launch as the OnePlus Ace Pro in China. However, OnePlus postponed the launch of the OnePlus Ace Pro in China.

The cancellation of the OnePlus Ace Pro launch event in China comes only a day after Motorola cancelled the launch of the Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro in the country. Both Motorola and OnePlus haven’t provided any reason for cancelling their recent flagship events.

However, the timing is suspect as tensions between the US and China have risen since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. Pelosi is the highest profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, igniting a diplomatic firestorm and increasing tensions between all the three nations.

As of now, there is no official launch date on when the OnePlus Ace Pro or the Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro will make their debuts in China. However, the specifications of the OnePlus Ace Pro have already been revealed globally as the phone made its debut as the OnePlus 10T in international markets.

OnePlus Ace Pro Specifications

The OnePlus Ace Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The chipset will be supported by a new 3D cooling system that is OnePlus’ one advanced yet. The OnePlus Ace Pro packs a 4,800 mAh battery with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition wired charging support.

The OnePlus Ace Pro sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. The panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate that can scale between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. The screen offers a peak brightness of 950 nits and a max touch response rate of 1,000Hz. The panel supports HDR10+, sRGB, Display P3, and 10-Bit Colour Depth.

For optics, the handset gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the helm. The main camera will be paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera. The OnePlus Ace Pro also comes with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.