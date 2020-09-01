OnePlus accidentally leaks OnePlus 8T in latest Android 11 developer preview

OnePlus may have accidentally given us a first look at the OnePlus 8T. The next-generation OnePlus smartphone was spotted in the latest Android 11 developer preview for the OnePlus 8 series. The leaked OnePlus 8T photo shows the front of the device.

The OnePlus 8T leaked image was labelled as OnePlus_8T.webp and was spotted by Oxygen Updater. Based on the leaked image, it can be assumed that the OnePlus 8T will look more or less like the OnePlus 8. The display is flat and we can see a hole-punch cutout on the upper-left corner.

The developer preview also suggests that OnePlus 8T could have a 64MP Main Camera with 8K Video Recording. The Android 11 developer preview does not reveal any other OnePlus 8T specifications.

OnePlus typically launched its ’T’ series of smartphones in October or November. Given the timing of the leak, we can expect the company to host the OnePlus 8T launch in the coming weeks. However, it won’t be a surprise if OnePlus delays the launch by a month or two considering the current global situation.

There is no official confirmation of the OnePlus 8T launch at the time of writing this.