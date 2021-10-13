OnePlus 9RT with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 50 MP Triple Cameras, 600Hz Touch Sampling Rate launched

OnePlus has officially launched another flagship smartphone. The OnePlus 9RT has been unveiled in China with major updates over the OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9RT features a flagship chipset, an E4 AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup, a sizable battery with fast-charging support, and more. The company also revealed the OnePlus Buds Z2 alongside the 9RT.

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Price

The OnePlus 9RT is priced at CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 38,600) in China for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone is also available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, which costs CNY 3,499 (Roughly Rs 40,950) and CNY 3,799 (Roughly Rs 44,450), respectively.

The OnePlus 9RT is available in Dark Matter, Hacker Silver, and Blue Sky Enchantment colour options. The OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds are priced at CNY 499 (Roughly Rs 5,800). Both the OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 will go on sale from October 19. As of now, there is no word on international availability.

OnePlus 9RT Specifications

The OnePlus 9RT is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The device also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 4,5000 mAh battery with support for 65T Warp Charge fast charging. The phone also has an updated cooling system with a 59 percent larger heat sink than the vanilla OnePlus 9.

The OnePlus 9RT runs on Android 11 with Oppo’s ColorOS 12 skin on top. The OnePlus 9RT sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED panel with 1300 nits of peak brightness. The screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ support.

For optics, the OnePlus 9RT gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. For selfies, the OnePlus 9RT opts for a 16 MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor. The phone features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Specifications

The OnePlus Buds Z2 pack 11mm dynamic drivers and come with ANC support. OnePlus’ latest TWS earbuds feature a 40 mAh battery that can deliver up to seven hours of playback, while the case has a 520 mAh battery. OnePlus claims that the Buds Z2 can deliver up to 38 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The earphones come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and a 94ms latency rate. The buds boasts touch controls and a transparency mode to let in ambient noise when required. The earbuds are IP55 certified, while the charging case has an IPX4 rating.