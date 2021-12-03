OnePlus 9RT price in India leaked online: Check here

The OnePlus 9RT might be arriving in India soon. The OnePlus 9RT’s price in India was recently revealed through a leak. Since the OnePlus 9RT was already unveiled in China in October, we have a pretty decent idea about what to expect.

However, a recent report by The Mobile Indian suggests that the OnePlus 9RT will feature a lower launch price than 2020’s OnePlus 8T. The report says that the OnePlus 9RT will cost Rs 39,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It is worth noting that the OnePlus 8T launched in India with a starting price of Rs 42,999.

The OnePlus 9T was previously unveiled in China at a starting price of CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 38,800). It is worth noting that we don’t yet have a launch date for the OnePlus 9RT in India, although the report suggests that it could be unveiled anywhere between December 10 and December 15. This could also mean that the OnePlus 9R gets a price cut in the country.

OnePlus 9RT Specifications

The OnePlus 9RT India variant is likely to pack the exact same specifications found on the Chinese variant. It will pack a Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is also found on the OnePlus 9 (Review) and OnePlus 9 Pro (Review). The device is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

There is a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary camera. It is accompanied by a 16MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. OnePlus 9RT also comes with a 16MP front camera. It sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED panel with 1300 nits of peak brightness. The screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ support.