OnePlus 9RT launch in India rumoured for December 16: Expected price, specifications

OnePlus’ upcoming smartphone in India will replace the OnePlus 9R, which was launched earlier this year in India with a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST

OnePlus 9RT India launch date has leaked. According to reports, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will launch in India in December. The company is yet to announce the OnePlus 9RT official launch date for the Indian market. However, tipster Max Jambor claims that the affordable flagship from OnePlus will launch in India on December 16.

Jambor took to Twitter to confirm the launch date of OnePlus 9RT in India. The leak follows a previous report by tipster Ishan Agarwal and 91Mobiles, which revealed the December launch timeline. OnePlus’ upcoming smartphone in India will replace the OnePlus 9R, which was launched earlier this year in India with a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

The OnePlus 9RT India variant is likely to pack the exact same specifications found on the Chinese variant. It will pack a Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is also found on the OnePlus 9 (Review) and OnePlus 9 Pro (Review). The device is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

There is a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary camera. It is accompanied by a 16MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. OnePlus 9RT also comes with a 16MP front camera. It sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED panel with 1300 nits of peak brightness. The screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 600Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ support.

With the kind of hardware being offered, we can expect the OnePlus 9RT price in India to be around Rs 50,000. It will not be a surprise if the company replaces the OnePlus 9 with OnePlus 9RT in India.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Nov 24, 2021 03:45 pm

