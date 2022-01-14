OnePlus 9RT India price, specifications announced; available during Amazon Great Indian Republic Day Sale

OnePlus 9RT specifications include a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

OnePlus 9RT launched in India is the latest premium smartphone from the Oppo sub-brand. The OnePlus 9RT arrives a few days ahead of its upcoming competitor smartphone, the Xiaomi 11T Pro. It comes with many upgrades over the OnePlus 9R. Here is everything you need to know about the OnePlus 9RT price in India, availability details, specifications, etc.

OnePlus 9RT India price and availability details

The new OnePlus 9RT has been launched in two storage options. It has a base 8GB variant, which is priced at Rs 42,999. The 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 46,999. It comes in two colours - Black and Silver.

The phone goes on sale starting January 17 during the Amazon Great Indian Republic Day Sale along with the OnePlus India e-Store, offline stores, etc.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

The OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It has a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the front camera. The phone will come with a 16MP front camera.

Under the hood, the phone has a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The OnePlus 9RT India variant will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner and run Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 out of the box.

On the back, the OnePlus 9RT camera module has a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor. The triple-camera setup includes an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera.