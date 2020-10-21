OnePlus 9 series: Smartphone codenamed 'Lemonade' in the works as per leaks; likely to launch in April or May 2021

After the OnePlus 8T launch in India and other international markets, the rumour mill has shifted its focus to the next OnePlus flagship series tipped to be called as the OnePlus 9.

The next-generation of OnePlus flagship smartphones is likely to launch in April or May 2021. The first OnePlus 9 rumour involves the leaked codename.

Tipster Max J has revealed that OnePlus 9 is codenamed Lemonade. There is no specific information revealed alongside the leaked codename.

This isn’t the first time we are hearing about a OnePlus device codenamed “Lemonade”. In September 2020, Mishaal Rahman from XDA Developers found codenames of a couple of OnePlus devices that are reportedly in the works.

Rahman also speculated that OnePlus “lemonade” could have as many as five variants. Unfortunately, no other details regarding the OnePlus 9 specifications have been leaked so far.

We can expect the OnePlus 9 to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor expected to launch in December 2020. The smartphone is also expected to feature an improved set of cameras and a better battery life with faster-charging speeds compared to OnePlus 8T.