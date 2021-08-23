OnePlus 9 RT price and specifications leaked ahead of rumoured October launch

OnePlus 9 RT specifications have leaked online. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to launch in October as a successor to the OnePlus 9R launched earlier this year. The leaked OnePlus 9 RT specs suggest that it will come with a 50MP triple-camera setup on the back and a 4,500 mAh battery.

The device will sport the same 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It will support a 120Hz refresh rate as well. Much like other OnePlus phones, we can expect the OnePlus 9 RT to sport a hole punch cutout for the front camera. The display is likely to remain flat and will have a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Under the hood, the phone will draw power from a highly-binned version of the Snapdragon 870 SoC. OnePlus did confirm that it throttled the CPU performance in the OnePlus 9 series to conserve battery life. We can expect something similar on the 9 RT.

In terms of battery life, the device will have the same 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging found on the OnePlus 9 (Review) and the OnePlus 9 Pro (Review). It will also borrow the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor found on the two premium devices. While the sensor is used as an ultrawide on the top-end flagship smartphones, it will be used for the primary camera on the OnePlus 9 RT, just like the OnePlus Nord 2. The device will have a 16MP sensor, presumably an ultra-wide camera and a 2MP tertiary sensor.

For selfies and video calls, the OnePlus 9RT is rumoured to feature a 16MP front camera. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner and come with 8GB/ 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device will have a dual-speaker setup.

It was recently reported that the OnePlus 9 RT will launch as the first OnePlus smartphone with Oxygen OS 12 out of the box. The custom Android skin is, more or less, similar to the current Oxygen OS 11.3 in terms of design. The next Oxygen OS update will skip out on Google’s Material You design, at least for now, but include many new features. These include a Theme Store, Floating Windows, and new privacy features. Oxygen OS 12 will bring ColorOS’ Private Safe following the integration of the codebase earlier this year.

It is expected to launch at a starting price of CNY 2999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model, which is roughly Rs 34,300. The 8GB + 256GB model is likely to launch for CNY 3299 (roughly Rs 37,750), whereas the top-end 12GB+ 256GB variant could launch for CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs 41,200).