OnePlus 9 RT launch in October with OxygenOS 12, 50 MP camera rumoured

OnePlus 9 RT launch is rumoured for October 2021. Reports in the past suggested that OnePlus will not launch a “T” version of the OnePlus 9 series. However, according to a new report, the OnePlus 9 RT will launch as the first OnePlus smartphone with Oxygen OS 12 out of the box. It is also said that the OnePlus 9 RT launch is planned only for the Indian and Chinese markets.

The OnePlus 9 RT will get some major upgrades in the camera department primarily. According to Android Central, the OnePlus 9 RT camera will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor found on the OnePlus 9 (Review) and the OnePlus 9 Pro (Review).

While the sensor is used as an ultrawide on the top-end flagship smartphones, it will be used for the primary camera on the OnePlus 9 RT, just like the OnePlus Nord 2.

It further states that the OnePlus 9 RT will come with Oxygen OS 12 out of the box. The Android 12-based OnePlus skin has not been released yet officially. However, we can expect an official announcement in the coming weeks.

The report states that Oxygen OS 12 will be, more or less, similar to the current Oxygen OS 11.3 in terms of design. The next Oxygen OS update will skip out on Google’s Material You design, at least for now, but include many new features.

These include a Theme Store, Floating Windows, and new privacy features. Oxygen OS 12 will bring ColorOS’ Private Safe following the integration of the codebase earlier this year.

The OnePlus 9 RT will have the same 120Hz AMOLED display and the 4500 mAh battery + 65W fast charging combo found on the OnePlus 9R. It is said to get a highly-binned version of the Snapdragon 870 SoC. OnePlus did confirm that it throttled the CPU performance in the OnePlus 9 series to conserve battery life. We can expect something similar on the 9 RT.

OnePlus will also launch two new Nord smartphones later this year. There is no word on the specs or launch timeline for these two devices.