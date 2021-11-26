MARKET NEWS

OnePlus RT shows up on the OnePlus Care App ahead of India launch

The phone is rumoured to be a rebranded variant of the Chinese exclusive OnePlus 9RT

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 01:36 PM IST
The name was spotted on a listing in the company's care app for India

Spotted on a listing in the OnePlus Care app for India, the OnePlus RT is thought to be the rebranded variant of the Chinese exclusive device, the OnePlus 9RT. Alleged leaks for the phone have hinted at an India release and the listing is being looked at as a confirmation.

91Mobiles reported that tipster Mukul Sharma had spotted the listing but the name could simply be a placeholder. Its not uncommon for companies to update app listings with dummy devices. On the flip side, the curious appearance of the name so close to the leaks could mean that OnePlus is preparing for an imminent launch.

Interestingly, an Amazon ad was spotted on Google when searching for OnePlus RT. The listing was spotted for the Amazon India site and was promoted by Amazon themselves.

Search results like these aren't uncommon from Amazon, as many people reported in the reply to the tweet itself, a lot of phones seem to show an ad when searched for, including one for OnePlus 11.

If this is the Chinese variant of the device, then the specifications of the phone should be similar. The OnePlus 9RT has a 6.6-inch Full HD OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a front-facing, 16 megapixel camera.

On the back is a triple camera module featuring a 50 megapixel primary snapper, 16 megapixel wide angle lens and paltry 2 megapixel macro shooter. The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #OnePlus #OnePlus 9RT #OnePlus RT
first published: Nov 26, 2021 01:36 pm

