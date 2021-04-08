OnePlus 9 Pro users face persistent overheating warnings

The problem seems to stem from the phone's software as multiple tests have shown that temperature on the phone hardware itself is fine. (File Image of the One Plus 9 Pro)

Users of the OnePlus 9 Pro are complaining about an overheating problem that is hampering the device's ability to record videos or take photos. So persistent is the complaint that a unified thread on the issue on OnePlus forums is now 10 pages long.

The problem seems to stem from the phone's software as multiple tests have shown that temperature on the phone hardware itself is fine.



Getting really tired of this. pic.twitter.com/h30dcIB8y1

— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) April 6, 2021



The OnePlus 9 Pro is showing Overheat in CPU Z and Battery Seems to be faulty in OnePlus Care Application. Multiple OnePlus 9 Pro users are facing similar issue. You can see the temperature, it's normal, so it's likely an issue with the Software. pic.twitter.com/rjKCqKU9eD

— Vaibhav (@vvaiibhav) April 6, 2021

OnePlus has said that it was aware of the issue and will be fixing it with updates over the next few weeks.While phones overheating is not an uncommon issue, the problem here is that the frequent and intrusive warnings also block a user's ability to take photos and videos. This occurs because the device software seems to think that there is an issue with overheating and shuts down intensive apps to regulate the temperature.

Besides the overheating some users also reported problems with the battery life. While OnePlus has expressed commitment to solve the issue, let's wait and watch on how long this takes.