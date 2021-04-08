English
OnePlus 9 Pro users face persistent overheating warnings

Many OnePlus 9 Pro users have reported frequent overheating warnings on their phones

April 08, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST
The problem seems to stem from the phone's software as multiple tests have shown that temperature on the phone hardware itself is fine. (File Image of the One Plus 9 Pro)


Users of the OnePlus 9 Pro are complaining about an overheating problem that is hampering the device's ability to record videos or take photos. So persistent is the complaint that a unified thread on the issue on OnePlus forums is now 10 pages long.

The problem seems to stem from the phone's software as multiple tests have shown that temperature on the phone hardware itself is fine.

OnePlus has said that it was aware of the issue and will be fixing it with updates over the next few weeks.

While phones overheating is not an uncommon issue, the problem here is that the frequent and intrusive warnings also block a user's ability to take photos and videos. This occurs because the device software seems to think that there is an issue with overheating and shuts down intensive apps to regulate the temperature.

Besides the overheating some users also reported problems with the battery life. While OnePlus has expressed commitment to solve the issue, let's wait and watch on how long this takes.
TAGS: #Business #OnePlus 9 Pro #smartphones #Technology
first published: Apr 8, 2021 12:02 pm

