OnePlus 9 Pro Hasselblad cameras teased in new promo video

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next-gen flagship series on March 23. However, the company has been building up the hype surrounding the OnePlus 9 series ahead of its launch, particularly in the camera department, where it has worked with Swedish brand Hasselblad to improve camera performance.

Now, the company has teased the Hasselblad cameras once again in a 15-second promo video, where Hasselblad ambassadors Sarah Cooper and Nina Gorfer use the OnePlus 9 Pro to capture some images.

The video highlights or at the very least, hints to the true-to-life colours captured on the new Hasselblad-branded cameras coming to the OnePlus 9 Pro and possibly, the OnePlus 9 as well. The narration in the promo notes. “what if the colours we saw in the real world were the same colours we could keep in our memories.”

OnePlus has been touting the Hasselblad-branded camera performance on its upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro or OnePlus 9 series for quite a while now. In a previous tweet, CEO Pete Lau teased “Natural Colour Calibration with Hasselblad.”

Apart from the camera teaser, the video also reveals the camera design, curved back design, grey finish, and logo in the middle. You can also see the power button and notification slider on the right. While the video doesn’t reveal other details, a lot of information about the OnePlus 9 Pro has been revealed through leaks and rumours.

OnePlus 9 Pro Expected Specs

We know the OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It will get a QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 9 Pro is rumoured to have four camera sensors on the back. There is a Hasselblad branding to highlight the partnership with the camera manufacturer.

The rear camera is confirmed to have a 48MP custom Sony IMX789 primary sensor. It will be paired with a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide sensor. The third lens will have an 8MP telephoto camera with a 3.3x optical zoom. Lastly, there will be a 2MP depth camera sensor. The phone is also tipped to feature laser autofocus.