OnePlus 9 price in India is lower than OnePlus 9R ahead of rumoured OnePlus 9RT launch

The OnePlus 9R price in India starts at Rs 39,999, whereas the OnePlus 9 can be bought for Rs 36,999 after combing the ongoing offer.

Moneycontrol News
November 30, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
Customers can also claim the OnePlus 9 discount offer on the company's official website.

OnePlus 9 price in India at launch was set at Rs 49,999. The premium smartphone under Rs 50,000 was launched alongside the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9 Pro in India earlier this year. The word on the web is that the OnePlus 9RT launch in India is imminent. Ahead of the official confirmation, the OnePlus 9 can be purchased for Rs 36,999 in India.

The OnePlus 9 Amazon listing shows a price tag of Rs 49,999. However, look below the deal price and you can apply a coupon of Rs 5,000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 44,999. To make the deal even sweeter, customers with an ICICI Bank Credit Card can avail of an additional Rs 8,000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 36,999. After combing both the offers, the OnePlus 9 price in India is lower than the OnePlus 9R. The same offer is also available on the OnePlus India website.

The device comes with Qualcomm’s current flagship processor, the Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has up to 12GB of RAM on offer along with 256GB of internal storage. It comes in Forest Green, Stellar Black, and Morning Mist colours.

The phone sports a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the 16MP front camera. On the back is a triple-camera setup. It has a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor, a 50MP IMX766 ultrawide sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens. The device boots on Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging. The International variant comes with 15W Qi wireless support. Unfortunately, the India variant of the OnePlus 9 does not come with wireless charging support.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Nov 30, 2021 02:13 pm

