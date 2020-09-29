172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|oneplus-8t-pro-will-not-launch-on-october-14-ceo-pete-lau-confirms-5899091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch on October 14, CEO Pete Lau confirms

This time around, the company will only launch the OnePlus 8T as a successor to the OnePlus 8.

Moneycontrol News

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 8T Pro is not launching this time around. Lau confirmed the news on Weibo, reconfirming that the company will host the OnePlus 8T launch on October 14.

OnePlus typically launches a “T” variant of its flagship smartphones at the end of each year. This time around, the company will only launch the OnePlus 8T as a successor to the OnePlus 8. Lau said that users who want the “Pro-level products” can continue with the OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus is changing its strategy where it will only launch one Pro product as its “annual machine king” (translated).

This means that we are likely to see a vanilla “T” variant starting with the OnePlus 8T launch on October 14.

Close

The company has confirmed a couple of key OnePlus 8T specifications like a 120Hz Full HD+ display and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

related news

Leaked OnePlus 8T specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The OnePlus 8T rear camera setup will include a 48MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. 

For selfies, this punch-hole cutout will house a 32MP front camera. OnePlus 8T will run on OxygenOS 11 out of the box, based on Android 11.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 02:51 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.