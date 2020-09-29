OnePlus 8T Pro will not launch on October 14, CEO Pete Lau confirms

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 8T Pro is not launching this time around. Lau confirmed the news on Weibo, reconfirming that the company will host the OnePlus 8T launch on October 14.

OnePlus typically launches a “T” variant of its flagship smartphones at the end of each year. This time around, the company will only launch the OnePlus 8T as a successor to the OnePlus 8. Lau said that users who want the “Pro-level products” can continue with the OnePlus 8 Pro. OnePlus is changing its strategy where it will only launch one Pro product as its “annual machine king” (translated).

This means that we are likely to see a vanilla “T” variant starting with the OnePlus 8T launch on October 14.

The company has confirmed a couple of key OnePlus 8T specifications like a 120Hz Full HD+ display and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Leaked OnePlus 8T specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The OnePlus 8T rear camera setup will include a 48MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, this punch-hole cutout will house a 32MP front camera. OnePlus 8T will run on OxygenOS 11 out of the box, based on Android 11.