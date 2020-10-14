OnePlus 8T launch today in India: Where to watch the live stream

OnePlus 8T launch event starts today at 7.30 pm in India. The company is expected to launch a bunch of other products alongside the OnePlus 8T. The launch event will be held virtually and here is how you can watch it.

OnePlus 8T 5G launch event: Where to watch the live stream

The OnePlus 8T launch event is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST /3 pm BST/7 am PT / 10 am ET, which can be streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel and other social media accounts.

OnePlus 8T India launch date

OnePlus 8T 5G India launch will happen on the same day of its international unveiling, i.e. October 14. OnePlus 8T 5G will be available for purchase via Amazon India. If the leaked information is to be believed, OnePlus 8T sale will begin from October 17 in India.

OnePlus 8T price in India (leaked)

OnePlus 8T price for the 8GB + 128GB will be Rs 42,999. The OnePlus 8T 12GB + 256GB variant will be available for Rs 45,999. It will come in Aquamarine Green and Silver colours.

OnePlus 8T 5G specifications

OnePlus 8T specifications confirmed so far include a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED flat display with a max brightness of 1,100 nits, a 65W fast charger for the 4,500 mAh battery and a quad-camera setup on the back. The company also teased the new OnePlus 8T camera module housing the four camera sensors and LED flash.

Leaked OnePlus 8T specifications and renders suggest that the rear camera setup will include a 48MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, this punch-hole cutout will house a 32MP front camera.

OnePlus 8T will run on OxygenOS 11 out of the box, based on Android 11. Under the hood, OnePlus 8T will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865/ Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.