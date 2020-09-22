OnePlus 8T: Here's everything you need to know about the display

Shortly after the launch date of OnePlus 8T in India was confirmed to be October 14, the company specified that incremental upgrades will be made to the base model.

On September 22, Tech Radar revealed that it had received details about this model's screen specifications. Here's everything you need to know.

Size of the screen

OnePlus chief executive Peter Lau confirmed the 8T will come with a 6.55-inch, 120Hz fluid display, which is the same size as the OnePlus 8 but has a higher refresh rate.

This will give the screen "a buttery smooth display experience" and improve the "overall viewing and gaming experience considerably," said Lau.

Lau provided further information on the OnePlus 8T display, telling TechRadar, "In addition to 120Hz, for the first time we used a 2.5D flexible panel on the OnePlus 8T." According to him, the flexible screen offers an improved light permeability and can reach a maximum brightness of up to 1100 nits.

The OnePlus 8T is also the first non-Pro variant to get 120Hz, as the handset it's replacing - the OnePlus 8 - featured a 90Hz display.

When asked about the upgrade to 120Hz, Lau said, "The screen is the most highly-used component on a phone... display experience contributes significantly to the overall fast and smooth experience."

The upgraded display will dominate the front of the handset with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 percent. It take up more space on the phone than the OnePlus 8 Pro (90.8 percent), 8 (88.7 percent), as well as the recently launched Nord (86.7 percent).

The chief executive officer also said that the OnePlus 8T screen will offer "the highest color accuracy possible across the industry".

The 8T has received an A+ rating on DisplayMate's screen tests, which is the same as Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, OnePlus 8 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, according to the report.

OnePlus 8T should be able retain its relatively competitive price point in the market, but there are rumors that it may be more expensive than the OnePlus 8.