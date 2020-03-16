OnePlus 8 series India launch on April 14, global launch next day: Report

OnePlus could reportedly launch the OnePlus 8 series in India on April 14, followed by a global launch the next day. While the Shenzhen-based smartphone maker company is yet to officially confirm, renowned tipsters have leaked the OnePlus 8 launch date.



Just 10 days left. Yes, #OnePlus will officially announce the launch date and event details of the #OnePlus8Series on 23rd March, at least in India. While the global launch may be 15 April, I reported a few days back that India launch is probably on 14 April!

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 13, 2020

Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal, who has a reputation of revealing accurate smartphone leaks, claims that OnePlus could launch the OnePlus 8 series in India a day before its global unveiling on April 15. The tipster says that OnePlus will officially confirm the launch date on March 23.

Another tipster, Max J, has reiterated the same launch dates and posted a concept image showing one of the OnePlus 8 smartphones sporting a punch-hole display.

There have been multiple reports lately that claim to have revealed key OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 specifications. Recently, a photo of OnePlus brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr holding what appears to be the new OnePlus 8 Pro went viral.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are said to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The company’s CEO recently confirmed that future OnePlus devices will support 5G.

The Pro variant is expected to sport a 6.65-inch punch-hole display with a custom MEMC chip. At the back, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a vertically-aligned camera setup for the three lenses, with a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor placed next to it, according to the render images.

The standard OnePlus 8 will reportedly feature a smaller 6.5-inch hole-punch display.