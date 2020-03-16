App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 8 series India launch on April 14, global launch next day: Report

The tipster says that OnePlus will officially confirm the launch date on March 23.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus could reportedly launch the OnePlus 8 series in India on April 14, followed by a global launch the next day. While the Shenzhen-based smartphone maker company is yet to officially confirm, renowned tipsters have leaked the OnePlus 8 launch date.

Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal, who has a reputation of revealing accurate smartphone leaks, claims that OnePlus could launch the OnePlus 8 series in India a day before its global unveiling on April 15. The tipster says that OnePlus will officially confirm the launch date on March 23.

Another tipster, Max J, has reiterated the same launch dates and posted a concept image showing one of the OnePlus 8 smartphones sporting a punch-hole display.

Close

There have been multiple reports lately that claim to have revealed key OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 specifications. Recently, a photo of OnePlus brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr holding what appears to be the new OnePlus 8 Pro went viral.

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are said to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The company’s CEO recently confirmed that future OnePlus devices will support 5G.  

The Pro variant is expected to sport a 6.65-inch punch-hole display with a custom MEMC chip. At the back, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a vertically-aligned camera setup for the three lenses, with a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor placed next to it, according to the render images. 

The standard OnePlus 8 will reportedly feature a smaller 6.5-inch hole-punch display. 

OnePlus is also said to launch a Lite version of the OnePlus 8 series later this year. Leaked render images hint at either a 6.4 or 6.5-inch flat display with the punch-hole positioned on the top centre and dual rear camera setup.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones

