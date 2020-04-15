OnePlus 8 series India launch: Here's what we think about the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8's expected price

Shenzhen-based smartphone maker OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 8 series globally. The new OnePlus flagship lineup consists of two new smartphones, namely the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. While the company has announced the US and European prices for its 2020 flagship devices, it is yet to reveal the price of OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro in India.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series is coming to India in ‘Summer 2020’, without revealing the exact launch date. The company has also kept the pricing details under wraps.

The OnePlus 8 has been launched at a starting price of USD 699 for the 8GB + 128GB model in the US, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at USD 799. The OnePlus 8 Pro with the same storage options, on the other hand, has been launched for USD 899 and USD 999, respectively, in the US.

If we convert the prices directly, the OnePlus 8 with 8GB + 128GB storage will cost Rs 53,100, whereas the 12GB + 256GB will land for Rs 60,700. The OnePlus 8 Pro will be even more expensive at Rs 68,300 and Rs 75,900, based on the USD to INR conversion rates.

These prices will be significantly higher than last year’s OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro which were launched in India for Rs 37,999 and Rs 53,999 respectively.

OnePlus typically keeps the price tag of its devices in India under a check compared to the US and European markets. The business decision has led to OnePlus emerging as one of the top brands in India, especially in the premium category where the company claims to be a leader.

Furthermore, analysis reports from various research firms suggest that OnePlus gets a third of its sales from the Indian market. Launching the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro above Rs 50,000 could potentially hamper the sales in India, especially with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the economic slowdown.

It is currently unclear when will OnePlus launch the OnePlus 8 series in India and at what price. However, speculative reports suggest that the OnePlus 8 will land in India under Rs 45,000, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro will range between Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000.

The company has listed both the models on its India website and has confirmed that it will launch both the storage variants in the three colour options that were unveiled globally.