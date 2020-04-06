OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB RAM listed on Geekbench website, scores less than Find X2 Pro

OnePlus 8 series is confirmed to make its global debut on April 14. Before the official OnePlus launch event, the OnePlus 8 Pro has been spotted on the Geekbench listings revealing some key specifications and surprising results.

The listing reveals a OnePlus smartphone with the model number IN2025. The device is said to be the OnePlus 8 Pro which boots on Android 10 and has 12GB RAM. This means that OnePlus will unveil a 12GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, it is unknown if the variant will arrive in India.

We already know that the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with X55 for 5G. Geekbench tests reveal that the smartphone scores an average of 902 and 3,294 in 16 single-core and multi-core tests. The numbers are a tad behind the sister-company flagship device — Oppo Find X2 Pro — which uses the same chipset but scores a few points more.

OnePlus 8 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display with a punch-hole cutout. The company recently announced that the OnePlus 8 Pro recently broke 13 records in DisplayMate’s tests while scoring an A+.

The performance unit is said to get paired with 8GB/ 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The Pro smartphone is also rumoured to feature a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP Sony IMX689 f/1.78 sensor and another 48MP Sony IMX586 f/2.2 camera which will be a 120-degree ultra-wide lens. The other two lenses include an 8MP f/2.44 telephoto lens with 30x digital zoom and a 5MP colour filter sensor.

Rumours strongly suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro will support 30T Warp Charge, 30W wireless charging and 3W reverse wireless charging for the 4,510 mAh battery. The OnePlus flagship will also get water and dust resistance certification in the form of IP68 for the first time.

Whereas, the standard OnePlus 8 will pack a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz screen, a 48MP + 16MP + 2MP triple-camera setup on the back, a 4,300 mAh battery with 30T Warp charging tech, among others. The front camera inside the hole-punch display will have a 16MP front camera

While the performance unit will be the same as OnePlus 8 Pro, the smaller sibling will feature 8GB/ 12GB LPDDR4x RAM. OnePlus 8 will reportedly not have wireless charging or IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.