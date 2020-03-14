OnePlus 8 Pro spotted in Robert Downey Jr's hands

The OnePlus 8 series is one of the most highly anticipated smartphone launches of the year.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will bring several improvements over its predecessors in key areas, including display, camera capabilities and performance.

While previous reports suggest that the OnePlus 8 lineup will launch in April, there is little information about the devices themselves.

However, OnePlus brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr may have just given us a preview of the OnePlus 8 Pro. A new photo of the Hollywood actor shows him holding what appears to be the new OnePlus 8 Pro.

Although the photo does not give us a clear picture of the device, it is in line with the leaks of a vertically aligned camera-setup.

The image also points to a triple-camera setup, similar to that on the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro. However, the big difference here seems to be a possible LED Flash module on the left of the camera module — something that is not there on the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro.

Even if it is not necessarily a flash module, it remains an element unavailable in last year’s OnePlus handsets.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to run on the Snapdragon 865 mobile platform.

Other developments include 5G connectivity as well as higher 120Hz refresh rate displays.