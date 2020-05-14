OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 sale starts on May 18 in India via Amazon: Check offers, price, specifications

OnePlus has announced that its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8 series, will go on its first sale in India on May 18. The two OnePlus flagship devices, namely the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, will be available via a special sale on Amazon India on May 18, followed by a wider availability through other offline retail channels starting May 29.

The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in limited stocks on May 18 during the Amazon India sale which starts at midnight. Sale offers include Rs 2,000 instant discount on the OnePlus 8 when purchased using an SBI Credit Card. The company is also offering a Rs 3,000 discount for SBI Credit cardholders who purchase the Pro model.

OnePlus has also announced that customers will get up to 12 months no-cost EMI on Oneplus.in and Amazon.in on popular bank debit and credit cards. Additionally, Reliance Jio is giving benefits worth Rs 6,000, which includes Rs 150 off on 40 prepaid recharges of Rs 349.

OnePlus Red Cable Club members will get a flat 10 percent off on the screen protection plan while purchasing the OnePlus 8 series 5G.

Additionally, the company is offering a Rs 1,000 discount on the OnePlus 8 series Pop-up bundle, which includes the smartphone, a pair of Bullets Wireless Z headphones, a Cyan Bumper Case, and a Karbon Bumper Case. This special discount will be applicable for Red Cable Club members on May 28.

The OnePlus 8 series made its global debut on April 14 in the US and some other international markets. The company did not announce the launch and availability details for the Indian market, which is where OnePlus flagship smartphones make their global debut. However, soon after the global OnePlus 8 series launch, the company announced a relatively-lower price for its smartphones in India.

OnePlus 8 Pro price and specifications

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications include a 6.78-inch QHD+ (3168*1440 pixels) Fluid AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the 16MP front camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and UFS 3.0 256GB internal memory. There is a 4,510 mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless technology on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

On the back, there is a quad-camera setup with a 48MP f/1.7 Sony IMX689 sensor, aa 48MP Sony IMX586 f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. The other two lenses include an 8MP f/2.2 sensor and a 5MP f/2.4 colour filter. OnePlus 8 Pro is also IP68-certified, meaning that it is resistant to water and dust for 30 minutes.

The company has launched two storage options for the OnePlus 8 Pro — 8GB + 128GB/ 12GB + 256GB. Both the models are priced at Rs 54,999, and Rs 59,999, respectively. It comes in three colour options — Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue.

OnePlus 8 price and specifications

OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ (2,400*1080 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. OnePlus 8 packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 30W Warp 30T fast charging.

Also Read: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T

Other OnePlus 8 specifications include a triple-camera setup on the back. There is a primary 48MP f/1.8 sensor with OIS and EIS support. The other two lenses feature a 16MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. There is no wireless charging support or water and dust resistance rating on the vanilla OnePlus 8.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

OnePlus 8 comes to India in three storage variants. The entry-level and region-exclusive 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 41,999, whereas the 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 44,999. There is also a 12GB + 256GB storage option launched for Rs 49,999. It comes in three colour options Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow.